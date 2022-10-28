Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 87,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 393,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,132,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 17.3% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,819,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,866,000 after purchasing an additional 157,991 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,254,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,576,000 after purchasing an additional 337,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 76,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $65.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $171.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.36.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.24.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

