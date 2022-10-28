Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Healthpeak Properties worth $10,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEAK opened at $23.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.69%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

