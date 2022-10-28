Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,049 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $11,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 78.3% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 44,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 70.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.50.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,260 shares of company stock worth $3,401,497. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $170.51 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $323.46. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 70.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.19.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Stories

