Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,735 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $11,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Kroger by 81.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

NYSE KR opened at $45.68 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.51.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

