Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $11,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,789,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,523,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 43.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,159 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at $118,243,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,350,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,915,000 after buying an additional 854,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $124.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 88.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.59. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.66 and a 52 week high of $129.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $614,609.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,497.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $614,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,358,497.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,688 shares of company stock worth $9,889,739. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.54.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

