Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 24,608 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,608 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $10,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.5 %

MPC opened at $113.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $115.72.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

