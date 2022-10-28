Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 36,969 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,969 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $10,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,743 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,379 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1,498,681.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,438,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,210,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $49.40 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $66.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.24.

