Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 7,312 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,312 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.21% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $10,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,779,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,041,000 after acquiring an additional 298,068 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 594,694 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,759,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,112,000 after acquiring an additional 266,975 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,347,000 after acquiring an additional 31,411 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,268,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,082,000 after buying an additional 151,658 shares during the period.

Shares of LMBS opened at $47.01 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $50.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

