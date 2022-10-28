Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 475,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,682,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.92% of Capital Group Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGGR. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 16,704.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $168,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.50. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $28.37.

