Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,471 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $10,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,908,000 after purchasing an additional 514,079 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,680,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 924.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 315,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,628,000 after acquiring an additional 284,444 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,486,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,587,000 after acquiring an additional 265,617 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6,082.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 241,047 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

FIXD opened at $42.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.16. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $53.90.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

