Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $10,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $143.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.72. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $131.72 and a 12-month high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

