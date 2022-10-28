JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Up 8.9%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.64 and last traded at $46.53. 20,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 884,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JKS. HSBC began coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.28.

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.80.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. JinkoSolar had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

JinkoSolar announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of JinkoSolar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $751,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 657,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,751,000 after purchasing an additional 72,452 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Featured Stories

