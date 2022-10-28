JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.8% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $124.60 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $172.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.94. The firm has a market cap of $365.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

