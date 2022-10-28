Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Up 12.5%

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 12.75 and last traded at 12.72. 40,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,387,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at 11.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BZ. UBS Group raised shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Kanzhun Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 19.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32 and a beta of -0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kanzhun

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported 0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.03 by 0.01. Kanzhun had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of 166.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 165.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 17.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,491,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,647 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 40.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,391 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 343.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,189,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,924 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,271,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 37.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,104,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,022,000 after purchasing an additional 298,214 shares during the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

