Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Up 10.7%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.79. 59,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,097,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $647.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.83.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

