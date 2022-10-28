Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires Shares of 5,650 Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,650 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,902,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,252,000 after buying an additional 465,063 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth about $23,194,000. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 22.5% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 906,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,775,000 after buying an additional 166,597 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 24.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 660,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,560,000 after buying an additional 131,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 20.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,416,000 after buying an additional 101,236 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MANH opened at $118.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $188.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.52 and a beta of 1.78.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 49.51%. The company had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $320,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $2,116,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,540,374.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $320,328.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,576,378. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

