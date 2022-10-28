Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 2,395 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after buying an additional 1,367,997 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 178.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,509,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,816,000 after buying an additional 967,546 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 683.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,026,000 after purchasing an additional 633,251 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 120.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,151,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,924,000 after purchasing an additional 629,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1,250.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,963,000 after purchasing an additional 444,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $626,944.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,901,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $785,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $626,944.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,635 shares in the company, valued at $5,901,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,994. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

CMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

NYSE:CMC opened at $44.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.18. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.62%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

