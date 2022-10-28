Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Citigroup by 18.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $610,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Citigroup by 17.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 317,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,947,000 after buying an additional 46,841 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on C. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $45.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.79. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $71.32. The company has a market capitalization of $88.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

