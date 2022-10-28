Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2,164.5% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,702,000 after acquiring an additional 977,250 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $39,192,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,000,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,807,000 after buying an additional 371,973 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,493,000 after buying an additional 309,881 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Brunswick by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,681,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,920,000 after buying an additional 281,290 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BC stock opened at $70.50 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $103.93. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.99 and its 200 day moving average is $73.37.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.62.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

