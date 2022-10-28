Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $1.40 Million Stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.17% of SunOpta worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 67.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Insider Activity at SunOpta

In related news, insider Robert Duchscher sold 26,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $288,223.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,657.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Barend Reijn sold 30,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $312,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Duchscher sold 26,638 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $288,223.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,657.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,863. 4.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SunOpta Price Performance

SunOpta stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -536.50 and a beta of 1.48. SunOpta Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $11.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.18.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $243.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.56 million. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 0.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STKL. StockNews.com downgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on SunOpta to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen upped their target price on SunOpta to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

SunOpta Profile

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.