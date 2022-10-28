Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $1.76 Million Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 369,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,117,000 after purchasing an additional 78,768 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Trex by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TREX opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.22. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $140.98. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Trex to $58.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.56.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

