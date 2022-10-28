Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $507,000 Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,595 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 24,450 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,891 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in EOG Resources by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 310,036 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $36,966,000 after buying an additional 25,516 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,951 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $134.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $147.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.30. The company has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.74.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

