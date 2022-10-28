Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $794,000 Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Accenture were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Accenture by 230.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total value of $2,204,223.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at $935,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,830 shares of company stock worth $6,245,748 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $278.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $175.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.08 and a 200-day moving average of $288.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

