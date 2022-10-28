Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,520 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in InMode were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in InMode by 7.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,939 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in InMode in the first quarter worth $4,177,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in InMode in the first quarter worth $207,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in InMode in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in InMode by 7.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 89,064 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. 54.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INMD opened at $36.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 2.23. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $99.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.83.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. InMode had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INMD. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, InMode currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

