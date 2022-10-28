Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Invests $325,000 in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Twilio by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Twilio by 23.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 49.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 1.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Macquarie cut Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.41.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,684 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $74.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.82 and a 200 day moving average of $89.85. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $317.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. Twilio’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

