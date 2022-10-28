Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Invests $747,000 in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 28.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 69,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 54,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $306.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $324.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $281.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.15. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 147.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 86.43%. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENPH. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.17.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,223,073.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,223,073.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,799 shares of company stock valued at $38,541,782. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

