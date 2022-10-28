Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,030 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 38.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 3,342 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $330,924.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,785 shares in the company, valued at $671,850.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $1,706,760.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,938,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,943,188.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 3,342 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $330,924.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,965 shares of company stock worth $2,064,799. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Price Performance

UMBF stock opened at $77.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.94. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $77.48 and a 52-week high of $112.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.95. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $407.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of UMB Financial to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

About UMB Financial

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.