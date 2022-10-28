Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Makes New Investment in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 118,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BUR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at about $13,687,000. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 987,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 31.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at about $847,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 440,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 29,857 shares in the last quarter. 5.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of Burford Capital stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. Burford Capital Limited has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

