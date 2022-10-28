Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 31.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 18.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 189.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 15,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Citigroup cut their price target on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

NYSE:AOS opened at $51.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average of $57.38. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

