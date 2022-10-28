Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,027 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 12,028 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 397,682 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $22,211,000 after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 23,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 556,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $71.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.27. The company has a market capitalization of $83.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

