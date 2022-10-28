Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 160 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.2 %

GWW opened at $537.67 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.23 and a 1-year high of $588.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $534.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.42.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.47. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $538.33.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Articles

