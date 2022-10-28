Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 20,000 Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.23% of Cadre worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadre in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadre in the first quarter worth about $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cadre in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cadre in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cadre in the first quarter worth about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre Stock Performance

Shares of CDRE opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -118.62.

Cadre Announces Dividend

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Cadre had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $118.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDRE. Bank of America began coverage on Cadre in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

About Cadre

(Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.