Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 4,200 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XME. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth about $191,317,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 104.5% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 51,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 1,215,214 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 535.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 656,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,259,000 after buying an additional 553,397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,732,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth about $17,546,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $49.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.62. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $66.63.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

