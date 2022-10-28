Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 50 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $283.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.57 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.