Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 579,725 Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579,725 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $92,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 27,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRCA stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $98.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verrica Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.