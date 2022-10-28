Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LH. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 5.9 %

LH stock opened at $216.30 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.11.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by ($0.02). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.82 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,676 shares of company stock worth $14,082,612 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

