Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Up to $15.85

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.85, but opened at $16.44. Liberty Energy shares last traded at $16.63, with a volume of 61,994 shares.

LBRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy to $23.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.32.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.37. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $942.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th.

In other Liberty Energy news, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $154,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,187,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,326.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $154,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,187,189 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,326.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,495,499 shares of company stock valued at $191,573,968. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 43.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 24.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 72.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 504,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after buying an additional 211,934 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

