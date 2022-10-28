Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives $32.41 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.09.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYFT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lyft from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lyft from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lyft from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.
Lyft Price Performance
Shares of LYFT opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lyft has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $57.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,868,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,430 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,686,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,383 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $47,505,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lyft (LYFT)
- The One Question that Matters for Altria Stock
- Zim Integrated Shipping Services Stock: High Yield or High Risk?
- Can Mid-Cap Lantheus Continue its 2022 Outperformance?
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.