M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Shares Gap Up to $42.45

Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.45, but opened at $44.47. M/I Homes shares last traded at $44.22, with a volume of 1,480 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

Featured Articles

