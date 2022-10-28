MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 39,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 537,856 shares.The stock last traded at $13.53 and had previously closed at $12.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on MAG Silver to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday.

The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30.

MAG Silver ( NYSE:MAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

