MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 39,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 537,856 shares.The stock last traded at $13.53 and had previously closed at $12.69.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on MAG Silver to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday.
The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30.
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
