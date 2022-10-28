Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,199 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Manhattan Bridge Capital worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOAN. Blooom Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 50.1% during the first quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 36,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,346 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Manhattan Bridge Capital Trading Up 2.6 %

LOAN opened at $5.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.52. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $6.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

In other Manhattan Bridge Capital news, CEO Assaf Ran purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $43,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,593,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,054,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.