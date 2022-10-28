Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after purchasing an additional 392,821 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,644,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,057,000 after acquiring an additional 119,762 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,182 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.60. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 42.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

