Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRO. StockNews.com cut Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO stock opened at $30.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average of $25.60. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 42.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,690,000 after buying an additional 2,660,158 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,794,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,290,000 after buying an additional 2,404,020 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 521.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,861,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,316,000 after buying an additional 2,400,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.