Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 40.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.80.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MLM opened at $330.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $332.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 20.67%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

