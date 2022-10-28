Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MASI. Loop Capital began coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $132.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $112.07 and a 52-week high of $305.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.17.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.56 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

