Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Matador Resources worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $67,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $98,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $66.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 3.54. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $70.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.23 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 48.54%. The business’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTDR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

About Matador Resources

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

