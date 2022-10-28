Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Lowered to $60.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.74% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Match Group from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Match Group to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.39.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. Match Group has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $164.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.13, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,469 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,721,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,818,346,000 after acquiring an additional 216,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Match Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,248,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,353,000 after acquiring an additional 827,025 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Match Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,430,000 after acquiring an additional 58,027 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

