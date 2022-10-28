Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Materion worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $546,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Materion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Materion by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 274,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Materion by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Materion by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Materion alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total transaction of $276,331.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Materion Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Materion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Materion from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Materion in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $83.46 on Friday. Materion Co. has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $97.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.25.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Materion had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $445.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

Materion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.