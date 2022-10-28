Matthew Rizik Buys 3,400 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $21,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 445,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 26th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $21,760.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $21,805.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $21,440.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $21,030.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $21,632.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $22,011.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $21,408.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $21,681.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $21,452.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $21,483.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

NYSE RKT opened at $6.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 113.83 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $18.13.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 16.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

