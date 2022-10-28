MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Cut to $50.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Benchmark from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.89.

MaxLinear Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE MXL opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $77.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxLinear

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $280.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 12.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth about $90,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

